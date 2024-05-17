Watch Now
Mother arrested in Palm Beach County after 3 children vanished earlier this month

Maria Trinidad Perez located at mobile home park in Palm Beach County
An arrest warrant has been issued for the mother of the three missing siblings who left their West Palm Beach home nearly a week ago and haven't been seen since.
Maria Trinidad Perez was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on May 16, 2024.
Posted at 9:41 PM, May 16, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said Thursday that the U.S. Marshals Service has located the mother of three missing children after a warrant was issued for her arrest earlier this week.

The Marshals Service located Maria Trinidad Perez, 36, late Thursday afternoon at the Casa Del Monte mobile home park located at 1538 63rd Drive South.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance and saw a woman that matched her description.

When they confirmed her identity, marshals approached her home, knocked on the door and she surrendered without resisting.

Police said Perez's three children, who had been missing since May 8, were also at the home.

The three boys, ages 8, 13 and 16, are now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Detectives said she didn't turn herself in because she was scared, even though police said she would originally face no consequences.

Perez faces charges after failing to bring the boys to meet with police and DCF caseworkers.

