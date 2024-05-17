Mother arrested in Palm Beach County after 3 children vanished earlier this month

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in West Palm Beach said Thursday that the U.S. Marshals Service has located the mother of three missing children after a warrant was issued for her arrest earlier this week.

The Marshals Service located Maria Trinidad Perez, 36, late Thursday afternoon at the Casa Del Monte mobile home park located at 1538 63rd Drive South.

Investigators said they obtained surveillance and saw a woman that matched her description.

When they confirmed her identity, marshals approached her home, knocked on the door and she surrendered without resisting.

Police said Perez's three children, who had been missing since May 8, were also at the home.

The three boys, ages 8, 13 and 16, are now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Detectives said she didn't turn herself in because she was scared, even though police said she would originally face no consequences.

Perez faces charges after failing to bring the boys to meet with police and DCF caseworkers.