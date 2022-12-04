Mobile home fire near West Palm Beach sends person to hospital

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire occurred Sunday afternoon at a mobile home park near West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews from their agency and West Palm Beach Fire Department were dispatched to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park, located just off Okeechobee Boulevard, just after 2:30 p.m.

A single-wide trailer with an attached carport along Manor Avenue had heavy flames with smoke when crews arrived.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it appeared that everyone had evacuated the building before crews arrived.

One person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.