Michael Lohan arrested in Palm Beach County for violating probation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Michael Lohan, actress Lindsay Lohan’s dad, has been arrested and will remain behind bars for violating his probation.

Lohan faced a Palm Beach County judge this morning, who denied bond in his 2022 felony case.

Michael Lohan makes first appearance in Palm Beach County court

He was on probation since June 2022, accused of receiving payments for directing people to rehab centers.

He’s accused of soliciting or receiving kickbacks for referring patients to Pride Recovery center in 2018, from April to June.

According to court documents we’re examining, he allegedly violated his probation by committing some sort of domestic crime in Texas last month.

His probation officer, Taylor Younger, was notified of the incident, and he was arrested in Palm Beach County over the weekend.

Kate Lohan, the alleged victim listed in the domestic case, was present in the Tuesday morning hearing via Zoom. She said she was home in Texas. She told the judge she was scared if Lohan would get bond, her life would be in danger.

Lohan’s attorney Robert Gershman said in court he’d like his client to be able to travel to Texas to face separate charges. He also said he had evidence that his client did not commit a domestic crime in Texas.

The judge residing, Daliah H. Weiss, denied bond, but said she hoped the case would be resolved quickly.

He’s due back in court April 16.