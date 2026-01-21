Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Man sentenced to more than 10 years for DUI crash that killed Boynton Beach man

A Chevy Silverado 3500HD was involved in a fatal crash at Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard and Benoist Farms Road on Oct. 11, 2024.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
A Chevy Silverado 3500HD was involved in a fatal crash at Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard and Benoist Farms Road on Oct. 11, 2024.
A Chevy Silverado 3500HD was involved in a fatal crash at Southern Boulevard and Southern Boulevard and Benoist Farms Road on Oct. 11, 2024.jpg
Posted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he drove drunk and caused a fiery, deadly crash in October 2024.

The accident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2024, at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Benoist Farms Road.

According to a PBSO crash report, a Chevy Silverado 3500HD, driven by Daniel Albarran Bonja, 37, of Bradenton, rear-ended a Cadillac XTS sedan, driven by Jason Bartley, 32, of Boynton Beach.

The force of the collision sent the XTS sedan into a concrete wall, causing its fuel tank to rupture and engulfing the vehicle in flames. Bartley was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Jan. 20, Bonja was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison, followed by one year of probation and a lifetime license revocation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening