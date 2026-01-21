Man sentenced to more than 10 years for DUI crash that killed Boynton Beach man

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he drove drunk and caused a fiery, deadly crash in October 2024.

The accident happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 11, 2024, at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Benoist Farms Road.

According to a PBSO crash report, a Chevy Silverado 3500HD, driven by Daniel Albarran Bonja, 37, of Bradenton, rear-ended a Cadillac XTS sedan, driven by Jason Bartley, 32, of Boynton Beach.

The force of the collision sent the XTS sedan into a concrete wall, causing its fuel tank to rupture and engulfing the vehicle in flames. Bartley was trapped in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Jan. 20, Bonja was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison, followed by one year of probation and a lifetime license revocation.