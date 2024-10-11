PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Bradenton man is under arrest for DUI manslaughter after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said he drove drunk and caused a fiery and deadly crash near West Palm Beach overnight Friday.

The sheriff's office said the wreck happened at approximately 2 a.m. at Southern Boulevard and Benoist Farms Road.

According to a PBSO crash report, a Chevy Silverado 3500HD, driven by Daniel Albarran Bonja, 37, of Bradenton, rear-ended a Cadillac XTS sedan, driven by Jason Bartley, 32, of Boynton Beach.

The force of the collision sent the XTS sedan into a concrete wall, causing its fuel tank to rupture and engulfing the vehicle in flames.

WATCH: WPTV Chopper 5 over fatal crash near West Palm Beach

Man arrested for DUI manslaughter in fiery and fatal crash near West Palm Beach

Tragically, Bartley couldn't get out of the XTS and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Bonja, who was traveling from Belle Glade to a local hotel at the time of the crash, "displayed signs of impairment and preliminary blood results confirmed alcohol consumption."

Bonja is now under arrest for DUI manslaughter and driving without a valid license and causing death.