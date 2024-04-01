Man riding Jet Ski in Palm Beach County canal falls off, never resurfaces

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The search continues for a man who went beneath the water Sunday after falling off a Jet Ski and never resurfaced, deputies said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the sheriff's office said they responded to a canal located at 3050 Southern Blvd. between Congress Avenue and Perimeter Road at 5:25 p.m.

Callers to 911 said a person fell off a Jet Ski into the canal but never resurfaced.

Multiple fire rescue divers were dispatched to the scene and searched the area for 90 minutes, but nobody was located.

A marine unit with the sheriff's office responded to the scene with their sonar equipment to assist. The search continued Sunday evening until dusk.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also at the scene Monday using sonar equipment to help in the search with the sheriff's office.

At 11:30 a.m., the search was still ongoing, according to deputies.

The name of the victim has not been released.