Man found shot to death on canal bank near Clewiston

Detectives investigate incident as homicide
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
WPTV
File photo of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 15:58:32-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in western Palm Beach County, according to the sheriff's office.

The homicide occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard near Clewiston.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the victim was located on a canal bank and died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this shooting or what led up to the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

