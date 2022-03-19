Man dies in single-vehicle crash on US Highway 27 in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Miami man died in a crash on US Highway 27 Friday night in Palm Beach County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old Avon Park woman driving a SUV southbound on US Highway 27 near mile marker 76 lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons at 8:44 p.m.

The SUV crossed the grassy median and traveled into the northbound lanes, then overturned multiple times, coming to rest on the east shoulder.

The driver and one passenger, a 51-year-old Miami man, were transported to Lakeside Medical Center with minor injuries.

Another passenger, a 40-year-old Miami man, was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The case is pending investigation.