Man convicted of second-degree murder in fight over AR-15

LANTANA, Fla. — A Lantana man was convicted of killing another man during a fight over an AR-15 near West Palm Beach in 2021.

Amos Alexander Shepard, who was 19 at the time and is now 22, was found guilty by a jury on Friday of second-degree murder of 21-year-old Guyderson Dorcely.

Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer set sentencing for April 15

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to calls of shots fired at 11:29 p.m. June 11 outside an apartment in the 500 block of Kirk Road near Palm Beach International Airport. One of the 911 callers was the girlfriend, who resided at the apartment with the victim and her mother.

They found a man dead from gunshots.

A witness said Dorcely was in the process of buying an AR-15 from Peterson Nozinord but the weapon had been seized by deputies a few days earlier in a traffic stop near Lion Country Safari, according to the arrest report. Nozinord wanted more money or the weapon returned. As the two men fought, witnesses said Nozinord handed the gun to Shepard, who shot Dorcely multiple times.

No weapons were found on the body of the victim.

Nozinord pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 629 days in prison in March 2023.

