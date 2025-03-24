Man arrested for driving into crowd of protesters at Tesla dealership near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday, after driving his car onto the sidewalk of a Tesla dealership near West Palm Beach, nearly striking several protesters.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Dutil is accused of driving his black Nissan SUV onto the curb of the dealership, located at 5544 Okeechobee Boulevard.

WATCH: Protest outside Tesla dealership

People protest outside West Palm Beach Tesla dealership

Deputies spoke with two women who were part of the protest — which was aimed at Elon Musk and DOGE — who said they were standing on the sidewalk when Dutil's SUV jumped the curb and approached them. They both said they were in fear for their life and believed they would have been hit if they had not jumped out of the way.

One woman said Dutil had driven by earlier in the day, and was yelling at the protesters.

Courtesy of United+ A photo of the suspect's car on the curb Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

According to the affidavit, video from witnesses shows Dutil exiting his vehicle after driving onto the curb, and going into the dealership.

A Tesla employee claimed Dutil stated that he stands with Tesla and then left.

Dutil faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent. He is currently in Palm Beach County Jail, and is being held without bond.