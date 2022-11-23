Man accused of killing girlfriend, girlfriend's father in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A mother and grandfather were killed, and two other family members were wounded in a shooting in Lake Belvedere Estates near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Eric Walker is accused of "unjustifiably" killing his girlfriend and his girlfriend's father Tuesday morning.

Relatives of the accused shooter and one of the victims said the shooter and his girlfriend were middle school sweethearts, and they are shaken by this tragedy.

"They were perfect for each other; I don't know what happened," Devin Keegean, a family member of the victims said. "They never made any scenes, I've never seen him be physically abusive towards her, even mentally or verbally, he never came across as that type of person."

Keegean said the two had a 1-year-old child.

According to court documents, the dispute started the night before the shooting. The documents said Walker became upset and physical after finding deleted text messages on his girlfriend's phone. He told investigators he left the home and tried turning himself in at the county jail, but he was told there was not a warrant for his arrest.

According to court documents, Walker left his gun at the end of the driveway after the shooting, and he approached police when they arrived at the house.