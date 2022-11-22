Watch Now
2 killed, 2 wounded in Lake Belvedere Estates shooting; suspect in custody

Child home at time of shooting on Snead Circle not injured
A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 18:00:30-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Snead Circle in the Lake Belvedere Estates community about 6:30 a.m.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. She said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three women were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries. One of the victims later died at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Barbera said there was a child who was in the home at the time and taken to a hospital as a precaution, but that child wasn't hurt.

Deputies later arrested Eric Walker, 22, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Barbera said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute.

She said two other victims remained hospitalized Tuesday afternoon.

