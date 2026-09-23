Lake Worth nonprofit running low on supplies for military care packages, needs your help

LAKE WORTH, Fla — A nonprofit based in Palm Beach County that sends care packages to our military men and women stationed around the world is asking for your help.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach tells me it's running critically low on donated supplies.

WATCH BELOW: Nonprofit running low on supplies for military care packages

Lake Worth nonprofit needs donations to send to military members

They send monthly care packages to more than 5,200 active duty military units.

I connected with the organization's leadership at its headquarters in Lake Worth earlier this year and have even brought my own family to prepare the packages.

The executive director tells me that extended deployments due to the war in Iran and new units requesting packages are dwindling their supplies.



A detailed list of needed items is available on the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach website.