Lake Worth nonprofit steps up as service members report extended deployments

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — A local organization that sends care packages to U.S. service members says some of its recipients are being told they will have to stay longer on deployment amid the conflict with Iran.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach, headquartered in Lake Worth, sends monthly "We Care" packages to more than 5,200 servicemen and women on ships and land-based units around the world.

WPTV Anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim visited Forgotten Soldiers Outreach headquarters yesterday and saw packages getting ready to be shipped.

Trim listened to board member Traci Caicedo, who said in the past few days, service members and their parents have reached out to the organization, saying deployments are being extended and more packages have been requested.

"The impact is huge," Caicedo said. "You don't really understand the impact until you're there with boots on the ground, what you miss, what you have at your luxury, leisure here at home until you're there and you can't receive it."

The organization sends snacks, toiletries and necessities that those away from home don't have immediate access to. The biggest needs to fill packages right now are travel wipes, female hygiene products, shampoo and other small items.

A detailed list of needed items is available on the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach website.

