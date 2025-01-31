Lake Worth man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is starting the year with a little more cash in his bank account after a big lottery win, officials said.

According to the Florida Lottery, Brian Fuller, 51, of Lake Worth claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

WATCH BELOW: Check out the latest headlines from WPTV

WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm Latest Headlines | January 31, 10am

Fuller chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Officials said the Lake Worth man purchased his winning ticket from SB Food & Discount Beverage, located at 6404 Melaleuca Lane in Greenacres. The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The 500X THE CASH game cost $50 to play. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.23. However, the odds of winning $1 million are 1-in-27,4004.