Lake Worth boy battling kidney cancer gifted dream bedroom with 'Avengers' theme

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Worth boy fighting a rare form of kidney cancer is resting a little easier after a kind donation.

A little boy named Eli, who is fighting Wilms' Tumor, had his bedroom transformed into a play area with an "Avengers" theme.

Special Spaces Boca Raton and State Farm teamed up to make the 6-year-old's bedroom dreams come true.

"Eli's dream bedroom makeover was extra special because a few days ago he rang the bell ending chemo treatment," Peggy Peterson, director of the Special Spaces Boca Raton chapter, said.

Special Spaces Boca Raton On Oct. 7-8, Special Spaces together with State Farm agents created the superhero bedroom for Eli.

He also received a bunk bed with a desk and play area underneath, a basketball hoop and a punching bag.

His 8-year-old sister's bedroom was also spruced up with new bedding, window treatments and some decorative items.

Special Spaces is a nonprofit volunteer organization that creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer ages 2-19 who are in treatment or within one year of the end of treatment and reside in south Palm Beach County and Broward County.