Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Lake Worth boy battling kidney cancer gifted dream bedroom with 'Avengers' theme

Eli also recently ended his chemotherapy treatment
A Lake Worth boy fighting a rare form of kidney cancer received a special gift courtesy of Special Spaces Boca Raton and State Farm.
Eli, Lake Worth boy receives Avengers-themed bedroom
Posted at 6:16 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 18:19:38-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.  — A Lake Worth boy fighting a rare form of kidney cancer is resting a little easier after a kind donation.

A little boy named Eli, who is fighting Wilms' Tumor, had his bedroom transformed into a play area with an "Avengers" theme.

Special Spaces Boca Raton and State Farm teamed up to make the 6-year-old's bedroom dreams come true.

"Eli's dream bedroom makeover was extra special because a few days ago he rang the bell ending chemo treatment," Peggy Peterson, director of the Special Spaces Boca Raton chapter, said.

Eli, Lake Worth boy receives Avengers-themed bedroom
On Oct. 7-8, Special Spaces together with State Farm agents created the superhero bedroom for Eli.

He also received a bunk bed with a desk and play area underneath, a basketball hoop and a punching bag.

His 8-year-old sister's bedroom was also spruced up with new bedding, window treatments and some decorative items.

Special Spaces is a nonprofit volunteer organization that creates dream bedrooms for children with cancer ages 2-19 who are in treatment or within one year of the end of treatment and reside in south Palm Beach County and Broward County.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms