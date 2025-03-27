Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

'It's impeding the flow of traffic': Prepare to pay if caught parking on street in CityPlace

WPTV reporter Kayla McDermott digs into parking enforcement as Rosemary Avenue has been experiencing significant backups due to increased construction and a scarcity of parking spots
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are addressing rising concerns over daily traffic congestion in CityPlace, located in downtown West Palm Beach. With increased construction activities and a scarcity of parking spots, Rosemary Avenue has been experiencing significant backups.

The daily traffic issues have become a challenge for delivery drivers. Luis Gomez, a DoorDash driver, travels up and down the avenue to pick up food orders but struggles to find quick parking.

“Every day is difficult," Gomez said. "That make us do everything slowly— to pick up the orders, to arrive, to leave.”

His experience is echoed by other drivers who sometimes resort to parking on narrow streets, contributing to traffic jams. According to West Palm Beach Police Sgt. Sarah Yoos, the problem has not gone unnoticed.

“It’s become an issue for sure,” she said, adding vehicles parked for brief periods, such as a van seen blocking traffic, will soon receive citations.

“It’s impeding the flow of traffic, which is creating a safety and traffic concern,” Yoos noted.

In response, the West Palm Beach Police Department has partnered with CityPlace to offer solutions.

Four designated free parking areas will be available for drivers. The Hibiscus and Okeechobee garages will provide 20 minutes of free parking, while two 15-minute “to-go” spots will be located in front of Pura Vida and True Food Kitchen.

“That’s really good news, I didn’t know about this,” Gomez said.

For him, the designated spots are essential for improving efficiency and safety.

“It will be good for us because we really need more spaces to park for a way for the orders,” he said.

This week, police will be educating the public about the new parking policy. Starting next week, any driver blocking traffic will face citations.

