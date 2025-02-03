'I have my teenager too': Neighbors worry after 16-year-old was shot with 'mishandled' gun

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — After a 16-year-old was shot and killed over the weekend, with what deputies say was a "mishandled" firearm, those who live in the Lake Worth neighborhood are expressing their concern.

Those who live near the 5000 block of Edgecliff Avenue, like Evelyn Figaro, are sending prayers to the victim’s family. She has been unable to eat since the Saturday shooting, imagining one of her loved ones being in the same situation.

Residents have gun safety discussions with kids after shooting

“I don’t feel good out here because I have my teenager too," she told WPTV's Kayla McDermott.

PBSO said the investigation remains active. But detectives from the Violent Crimes Division were said to have determined the shooting had occurred when several minors mishandled a firearm.

Residents in the area say after they found out a child had been killed, they had firearm safety discussions with their kids.

“I tell them nobody can play with the gun,” said Fritz Antoine.

Others like, Davidson David, said the gun never should have been in the hands of a child who is not “mature” enough to understand the proper care of the weapon. He questioned how the weapon ended up in the group’s possession, which is something PBSO said they are investigating.

The sheriff's office said another teenager faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence, as he tried to hide the gun.