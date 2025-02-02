Watch Now
'MISHANDLED A FIREARM': PBSO investigates fatal shooting of Lake Worth teen

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Unincorporated Lake Worth that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Edgecliff Avenue Saturday evening for a reported shooting. The teen was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division were said to have determined the shooting had occurred when several juveniles mishandled a firearm.

A juvenile has since been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

PBSO said the investigation remains active.

