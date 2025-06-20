Human remains found in backyard of home in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Human remains were found in a Palm Springs resident's backyard, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, Palm Springs officers responded to the home at about 2:48 p.m. Thursday after a resident said they discovered human remains in the backyard of a residence located in the 3900 block of Lakewood Road.

Palm Springs police later contacted the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for assistance.

On Friday, the sheriff's office said their detectives, a K-9 cadaver team, crime scene personnel, representatives from Florida Gulf Coast University and Palm Springs officers responded to the scene to "conduct a thorough investigation."

The sheriff's office said human remains were located but did not elaborate further.

The Medical Examiner's Office is currently on scene to recover the remains, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives said they are in the early stages of what they're calling an active investigation.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with WPTV.com for updates.