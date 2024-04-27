Homes For Our Troops builds specially adapted home for wounded veteran, family

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Paying it forward to local veterans.

It's what Homes For Our Troops is committed to doing.

On Saturday morning, the group welcomed a wounded veteran to Palm Beach County.

Army Sgt. Marcus Hayward was severely wounded in 2010 during his third combat tour in Afghanistan.

He lost his left leg and suffered injuries to his eye, face and hand.

A specially adapted home is being built for him and his familt in the Lake Worth Beach area . Completion is scheduled for the end of the year.

"Extremely blessed, extremely thankful for everybody at Homes for our Troops," Hayward said. "They are an amazing organization. What they’re doing is just saving lives and I just feel extremely fortunate to be a part of it."

Bill Ivey, the executive director of Home for Our Troops, said: "You’ll hear him say 'I spent 8 1/2 years in the army. Had one bad day. Everything before was great. Everything since was great.' He’s a top individual that no matter what happens, he’s going to keep moving forward. He’s going to drop what he needs to do. He’s going to take care of his family and continue to serve."