Here's what to do if your car goes underwater

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — After a tragic and deadly crash in western Palm Beach County earlier this week, we're taking questions to the experts and giving you the tools to get out if your car goes underwater.

According to Kids and Car Safety, the Aug. 5 crash marks the 7th vehicle submersion in the U.S. this year, with this crash marking the deadliest, bringing up the number of children dying this year to 14, six of whom died in this wreck.

Experts with Kids and Car Safety said to always wear your seatbelt and remember that time is of the essence when attempting to get out of a car sinking into water…

"You have less than a minute to get out and you need to follow these steps in this order," said Amber Rollins, the director of Kids and Car Safety. "We call these the S-W-O-C safety tips. Seatbelts off. Window open. Out the window. Children first, oldest to youngest. Then you can climb on top of the car and take a second to breathe and assess the situation and determine the best route to safety."

Rollins said it's oldest to youngest because older kids can usually swim and take care of themselves better and can get out on their own.

