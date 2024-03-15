Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Health advisory lifted weeks after wastewater spill in Palm Springs

Water-related activities may resume in canal and Lake Clarke waterway
Remnants from a sewage leak in a Palm Springs canal can still be found five days after the spill.
waste water spill Palm Springs canal 02292024
Posted at 3:08 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 15:11:38-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Friday lifted a health advisory for an unnamed canal in Palm Springs and Lake Clarke waterway nearly a month after a raw sewage spill in the area.

The health advisory was originally issued on Feb. 20 for a spill in the L9 canal located near 2459 S. Congress Ave.

About 336,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released into a waterway after a 16-inch force main break in Palm Springs, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection told WPTV.

Residents in the area said the smell was terrible and expressed concerns about the environmental impacts of the spill.

The DOH in Palm Beach County said Friday a recent lab testing with the Village of Palm Springs and the DEP found that the water now meets surface water quality standards and that the public may resume water-related activities.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.