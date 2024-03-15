Health advisory lifted weeks after wastewater spill in Palm Springs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County on Friday lifted a health advisory for an unnamed canal in Palm Springs and Lake Clarke waterway nearly a month after a raw sewage spill in the area.

The health advisory was originally issued on Feb. 20 for a spill in the L9 canal located near 2459 S. Congress Ave.

About 336,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released into a waterway after a 16-inch force main break in Palm Springs, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection told WPTV.

Residents in the area said the smell was terrible and expressed concerns about the environmental impacts of the spill.

The DOH in Palm Beach County said Friday a recent lab testing with the Village of Palm Springs and the DEP found that the water now meets surface water quality standards and that the public may resume water-related activities.