HCA Florida Palms West Hospital announces $80 million tower project

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A hospital in Palm Beach County will receive a multi-million dollar expansion.

Representatives of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital announced Monday they have received funding approval from HCA Healthcare to build a new $80 million patient tower at its Loxahatchee location.

The new tower will be home to a 36-bed post-surgical unit at Palms West Hospital, hospital officials said in a statement.

It will provide care for patients who undergo robotic surgery by surgeons at the hospital.

In addition, the tower will offer a new entrance, new registration and admitting area, gift shop, coffee shop, community education space, classrooms, expanded food services area and cafeteria and enhanced materials management area.

Officials said the project will also allow for additional parking on the hospital's grounds.

"We are committed to providing the highest level of quality care and comfort available in the industry today," Jason L. Kimbrell, chief executive officer of Palms West Hospital said in an emailed statement. "With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, we will launch healthcare reimagined, where our teams will deliver care in a setting inspired by a five-star hotel and take healthcare to a new level."

The groundbreaking of the tower project is expected to occur this fall with a completion date of 2027.

The hospital first opened in 1985.