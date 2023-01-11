Girl, 6, missing in need of medical attention, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday night is searching for a missing 6-year-old girl on the autistic spectrum "in need of medical attention."

In an alert to alert to the neighborhood, PBSO said Aleenah Fenelus was last seen at 7:15 p.m. near 3642 Timberline Drive, north of Summit Boulevard in a townhouse complex, which is south of Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach.

"We need your help. Please check your yard, complex and vehicle," the PBSO alert said.

Aleenah is a Black girl, approximately 4-feet tall and 70 pounds with black hair in braids and clear beads, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink shorts and no shoes.

Her mother told WPTV the child has a peanut allergy and is non-verbal.

The mom told WPTV is was bath time and when she went to get her pajamas, the girl was missing and the door to outside was missing.

Aleenah hadn't gone this before.

PBSO's search included a helicopter and several cruisers.

No photo was immediately available by PBSO.

If you have any information about Aleenah, please call 561-688-3400.

