Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Family in need says receiving donated car 'blessing from God'

Rubelis Lossada Aguadcho has walked her daughter to school, used public transportation to get to work
Good Samaritans come to the aid of a Palm Beach County family in need of a car.
Posted at 8:38 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 20:38:33-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritans come to the aid of a Palm Beach County family in need of a car.

Rubelis Lossada Aguadcho received the keys to her 2016 Nissan Altima at the "Crash Champions" repair shop located along Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach.

She said the days of her having to walk her daughter to school and using public transportation for work are now over thanks to this generous donation.

Rubelis Lossada Aguadcho received a 2016 Nissan Altima thanks to the NABC Recycled Rides program.
Rubelis Lossada Aguadcho received a 2016 Nissan Altima thanks to the NABC Recycled Rides program.

Through an interpreter, she said it will allow her to take her daughter to her medical appointments. Her husband has used a bicycle to get to his appointments and job interviews.

"It's a blessing from God," Lossada Aguadcho said through an interpreter. "It's the most amazing thing that could happen in my family's life."

The donation was part of the NABC Recycled Rides program where businesses team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE