Family in need says receiving donated car 'blessing from God'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Good Samaritans come to the aid of a Palm Beach County family in need of a car.

Rubelis Lossada Aguadcho received the keys to her 2016 Nissan Altima at the "Crash Champions" repair shop located along Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach.

She said the days of her having to walk her daughter to school and using public transportation for work are now over thanks to this generous donation.

WPTV Rubelis Lossada Aguadcho received a 2016 Nissan Altima thanks to the NABC Recycled Rides program.

Through an interpreter, she said it will allow her to take her daughter to her medical appointments. Her husband has used a bicycle to get to his appointments and job interviews.

"It's a blessing from God," Lossada Aguadcho said through an interpreter. "It's the most amazing thing that could happen in my family's life."

The donation was part of the NABC Recycled Rides program where businesses team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation.