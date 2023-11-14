Watch Now
Driver, vehicle located in South Palm Beach hit-and-run that killed 73-year-old woman

Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 14, 2023
SOUTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Palm Beach that killed a 73-year-old woman have been located.

Investigators said Hatixhe Laiqi was walking across the 3500 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 when she was hit by a SUV.

Despite hitting the woman, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the driver continued to head north on South Ocean Boulevard.

The sheriff's office posted on social media Tuesday morning that the vehicle, a black GMC Terrain, along with the driver have been found. The driver has not been identified.

"The investigation is still active and ongoing," the sheriff's office said.

