Driver sought after man found dead in road at Palm Springs intersection

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are looking for a driver who may be connected to a pedestrian's death last month in Palm Springs.

Investigators said the traffic fatality occurred Oct. 18 at about 12:30 a.m. on Lake Worth Road and Corrigan Court.

A written statement from the Palm Springs Police Department said a man, identified as Tywon Mills, was found dead in the road.

A driver not involved in the case spotted the victim and called police.

Palm Springs Police Department The Palm Springs Police Department is seeking the driver of this vehicle in connection with a pedestrian death on Oct. 18, 2024.

Police said before the crash, Mills was spotted by another witness walking back and forth from the bus stop into traffic.

Mills' bicycle and backpack were found at the bus stop. Police said there were no known witnesses to the crash.

Video from the area discovered a silver or gray SUV-style vehicle leaving the area that may have been involved in the case.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Officer Fardella of the Palm Springs Police Department at 561-584-8300.