Driver arrested in Palm Springs road rage shooting

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting of several occupied vehicles in Palm Springs earlier this month.

Palm Springs police announced Monday the arrest of Megan Olivia Lewis.

Investigators said the incident occurred on Aug. 11 near the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Kirk Road.

Lewis faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, discharging of a firearm from a vehicle and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police did not release any other details on the case or why Lewis shot at the vehicles.

According to police, Florida ranks among the highest in the nation for road rage incidents involving a firearm, and 54% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes are related to aggressive driving.

Law enforcement encourages everyone to report aggressive driving immediately to law enforcement and avoid getting involved.

