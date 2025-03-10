Dress for Success 2025 luncheon brings in big names to get more women working

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The total is still being counted, but by all indications, this year's Dress for Success Palm Beaches luncheon was a smashing hit!

Organizers say its largest fundraiser to help give women the tools to get back into the workforce raised at least $300,000.

WATCH: WPTV's Hollani Davis speaks with Bobbi Brown about her cosmetics brand

Bobbi Brown debuts affordable new cosmetics brand in Palm Beach

WPTV Morning Anchor Hollani Davis was a new addition to the lineup at the Kravis Center. She introduced the 2025 recipient of the Style Icon Award, pioneering makeup artist and business titan Bobbi Brown. The two captivated the crowd of 600 with a 15-minute chat about Brown's newest business venture and her work empowering women.

Also in attendance, legendary designers Tommy Hilfiger (2024 Style Icon Award recipient) and his wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

Dress for Success Palm Beaches has a busy summer ahead. It is preparing to move into a larger space from its current headquarters on South Congress Avenue in Palm Springs.

When the local office opened 15 years ago, it had 79 clients. Today, Dress for Success Palm Beaches services more than 1,000 clients from Palm Beach, Martin and Broward counties.

"Most significant is our success rate, with 65% of the women we serve finding employment, " said Jo Ann Fletcher, chief executive officer of Dress for Success Palm Beaches.