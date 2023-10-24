Man who sheriff says pulled out gun fatally shot by Palm Beach County deputy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 54-year-old man accused of trying to break into a building died after he was shot by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputy Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera told WPTV that the suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital just before noon.

He was identified Tuesday night as Ronald G. Nelson Jr.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. Tuesday outside a business along Military Trail north of Forest Hill Boulevard near West Palm Beach.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said a citizen flagged down a deputy about a suspicious man lurking in some nearby bushes.

That deputy called for backup, and they confronted the man, who was being "uncooperative," Bradshaw said.

As one of the deputies attempted to arrest him, a fight broke out and the man pulled out a gun, prompting the other deputy to fire a single shot in the suspect's abdomen, Bradshaw said.

James Bailey/WPTV Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera holds an enlarged picture of the gun that Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the suspect had when he was fatally shot by a deputy, Oct. 24, 2023, near West Palm Beach, Fla.

The sheriff called the suspect a "serious bad guy" who had been arrested 21 times. His identity hasn't yet been released.

No deputies were hurt, but the suspect was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

"This is what these deputies deal with out here every day," Bradshaw said. "This started out as a simple suspicious person and ended up like this."

A view from Chopper 5 showed a large law enforcement presence and a crime scene van in a parking lot near 1575 Military Trail, adjacent to a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the shooting investigation.

Both deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard department protocol.