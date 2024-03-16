Crews working to repair water main break near Kravis Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Crews on Saturday resumed work to repair a water main break near Taramind Avenue on Friday.

They are installing a valve to stop the flow of water "but progress will take time due to pipe conditions," according to a post on the city's social media accounts.

Tamarind will remain closed northbound between Okeechobee Boulevard and Iris Road over the weekend.

The city says no water customers are impacted with pressures and flow normal. Also, water is safe to drink.

Police said water was flooding the roadway and the parking garage of the nearby Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Matthew Kauerauf/WPTV Water floods Tamarind Avenue after a large pipe burst near the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in downtown West Palm Beach.

The traffic issue is affecting Kravis Center visitors planning to attend the weekend's performances of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," including the final two shows Saturday and one Sunday.

Kravis Center spokeswoman Charlotte Vermaak told WPTV on Friday garage elevators will be out of service, so anyone with mobility issues should plan to park on the third floor or use the drop-off area at the entrance.

