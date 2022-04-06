Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Live: Competency hearing for homeless drifter accused of killing Palm Beach Gardens teen

Ryan Rogers found dead Nov. 16 along Central Boulevard
Semmie Williams Jr., suspect in death of Ryan Rogers, Dec. 1, 2021 mugshot
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Semmie Williams Jr. is accused in the death of 14-year-old Ryan Rogers, who was found dead Nov. 16, 2021, near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens.
Semmie Williams Jr., suspect in death of Ryan Rogers, Dec. 1, 2021 mugshot
Posted at 12:37 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 12:55:18-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WATCH THE HEARING BELOW:

A competency hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for the man accused of killing a Palm Beach Gardens teenager last year.

The hearing for Semmie Williams Jr. is scheduled for 1 p.m. in a Palm Beach County courtroom.

Williams, 39, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Ryan Rogers, a 14-year-old William T. Dwyer Community High School freshman.

The teen was an avid soccer enthusiast who was found dead Nov. 16 near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, less than 24 hours after his mother reported him missing, police said.

Two mental health experts have until April 8 to evaluate Williams to determine if the homeless drifter is competent to stand trial in Rogers' death.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News