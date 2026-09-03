Commissioners approve measure to keep Jim Brandon Equestrian Center publicly funded

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Jim Brandon Equestrian Center looks set to remain publicly funded after Palm Beach County Commissioners approved the measure on Thursday.

WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman said Commissioners Woodward and Marino indicated no on the measure, while Commissioners Baxter, Flores, Weiss, Sachs and Powell indicated yes. It was a "majority direction," not a vote persay. With a final vote coming at the budget hearing on Sept. 15.

Palm Beach County officials consider privatizing the public park to cut costs, a move that has sparked fierce opposition from the local equestrian community. The county says it spends $750,000 annually to maintain the facility, an expense it may not be able to afford amid potential property tax reforms.