Battle brews over Jim Brandon Equestrian Center as Palm Beach County pushes to privatize public park

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A battle is brewing over the future of the Jim Brandon Equestrian Center as Palm Beach County officials consider privatizing the public park to cut costs, a move that has sparked fierce opposition from the local equestrian community. The county says it spends $750,000 annually to maintain the facility, an expense it may not be able to afford in the face of potential property tax reforms.

WATCH: Palm Beach County's push to privatize Jim Brandon Equestrian Center sparks fight

Future of the Jim Brandon Equestrian Center on the line

The equestrian center, located on Forest Hill Boulevard across from Okeeheelee Park, has been operated by the nonprofit Palm Beach Posse since it opened in 2005, serving as a hub for affordable equestrian schooling, training and shows. With the current funding agreement set to expire in April 2027, the county is exploring its options.

County cites budgetary pressures

County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo warned commissioners Tuesday that significant budget cuts could be on the horizon, forcing difficult decisions about public services.

"We would likely propose some very eye-popping situations to the public," Abruzzo said, "including paying to go into parks — much less the services being drastically reduced if not cut."

Privatizing the 111-acre equestrian facility is one of several cost-saving measures being weighed as officials prepare for the potential financial impact of changes to state property and homestead tax laws.

Equestrians fight to keep park public

Dozens of riders, trainers and supporters packed the county chambers, urging commissioners to reject the proposal and preserve the park's public status.

"We are vehemently against it," said resident Richard Faver.

Darcy Gordon, treasurer for equestrian nonprofit the Palm Beach Posse, highlighted the park's foundational role in the local equestrian scene.

"We provide places for kids to ride and for adults to ride," Gordon said. "We are the undercurrent that often goes unnoticed but the foundation for the totality of the equestrian impact."

Speakers described the center as a unique and affordable space where equestrians from all disciplines — from polo to dressage to trail riding — can come together. If privatization is unavoidable, Gordon said the Posse wants a seat at the table to help select a private operator that aligns with the community's values.

"Please give us a little more time and maybe we can work on that and meet your budget that’s lacking," another speaker pleaded.

What's next

Commissioners discussed forming a task force that would include members of the Palm Beach Posse to help guide future decisions for the park. The conversation is scheduled to continue during the county's budget meeting Thursday evening, with another discussion planned for the final budget hearing on Sept. 15.

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