'Catastrophic' crash on Southern Boulevard in Palm Beach County sends 2 victims to hospital

1 person taken to trauma center by medical helicopter
Two people were injured after a semi and another vehicle were involved in a crash at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Kirk Road on Feb. 16, 2024.
Posted at 7:52 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 19:52:58-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Southern Boulevard involving a semi and another vehicle sent two people to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The wreck happened near the intersection of Kirk Road at about 2:15 p.m.

Rescue personnel said the passenger vehicle had what they described as "catastrophic damage." Two people required heavy extrication.

One person was taken by ambulance to a hospital while another victim had to be taken by Trauma Hawk helicopter. A third person involved in the wreck declined treatment.

Westbound lanes of Southern Boulevard were shut down for hours during the investigation.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

