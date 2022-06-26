Watch Now
Car crashes into canal near West Palm Beach, at least 1 dead

WPTV
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 26, 2022
SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At least one person died when a car crashed into a canal Sunday in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death which happened around 1 p.m. in the canal located at Southern Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

First arriving firefighters discovered a fully submerged car in the canal.

Divers immediately entered the water and located one deceased victim.

The investigation remains active.

No other information is available at this time.

