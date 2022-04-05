Watch
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Coast Guard investigate body found near Peanut Island

Death appears to be accidental drowning, PBSO says
Officials said a body was found Tuesday near Peanut Island near Riviera Beach.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Apr 05, 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Officials said a man's body was found Tuesday near Peanut Island near Riviera Beach.

Multiple vehicles with the Riviera Beach Fire Rescue and police were spotted at the city’s marina just after 4 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the body was found floating in the Intracoastal Waterway between the Port of Palm Beach and Peanut Island.

Investigators said it appears the man died from accidental drowning.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff's office.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard are taking the lead in the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

