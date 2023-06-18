Body found in Walmart parking lot near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a person found dead Sunday morning in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter near West Palm Beach.

Deputies were on scene at the store on Military Trail and Belvedere Road.

PBSO spokesman Teri Barbera told WPTV’s Victor Jorges they’re investigating a death that does not appear suspicious.

PBSO is still in the early stages of this investigation, and the cause of death will be determined by the county’s medical examiner. There is no threat to the community, she said.

Deputies did not identify the person.

