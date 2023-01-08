Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne after vessel flipped over near Lake Worth Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name.

Rescue crews searched the lake, located near Lake Worth Beach, much of Saturday after the vessel crashed.

UPDATE: @PBCountySheriff has confirmed the missing boater from yesterday’s accident at Lake Osborne has been located and pulled from the water. They say the boater was a male, in his mid 20s. We are told the medical examiner is now arriving to the scene. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/OYT3jUoWuZ — Briana Nespral (@BrianaNespral) January 8, 2023

Members of the sheriff's office were back out on the lake early Sunday morning and were able to retrieve the body at about 11 a.m.

No other people were aboard the boat when the crash occurred.

Officials said it's unclear how the vessel flipped over.

