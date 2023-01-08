Watch Now
Boater's body retrieved from Lake Osborne after vessel flipped over near Lake Worth Beach

Victims is man in his mid-20s, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Rescue crews searched for the driver of a boat that overturned Saturday morning on Lake Osborne, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
A boater's body was retrieved from Lake Osborne on Jan. 8, 2023, after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne near Lake Worth Beach the previous day.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 11:42:49-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a boater who was missing after his vessel flipped over on Lake Osborne on Saturday has been found, deputies confirmed.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body is a man in his 20s, but officials have not released his name.

Rescue crews searched the lake, located near Lake Worth Beach, much of Saturday after the vessel crashed.

Members of the sheriff's office were back out on the lake early Sunday morning and were able to retrieve the body at about 11 a.m.

No other people were aboard the boat when the crash occurred.

Officials said it's unclear how the vessel flipped over.

