Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver near Lake Worth Beach

Joe Berger
A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver near Lake Worth Beach Wednesday morning.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 07, 2022
SUBURBAN LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver near Lake Worth Beach Wednesday morning.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Celeste Bokstrom, 45, was driving a 2010 Grand Caravan southbound on Congress Avenue in the outside lane.

Oscar Lopez, 70, was traveling on the west side of the road on a bicycle.

At 10:30 a.m., Bokstrom's vehicle struck Lopez, launching him into her windshield.

She fled the scene of the crash but was identified and located soon after.

Lopez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

PBSO indicated that alcohol or drugs was a factor for Bokstrom in the crash.

