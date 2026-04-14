Bicyclist hospitalized in a coma, paralyzed after being hit by a car during triathlon in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist is fighting for her life after being hit by a car during a Palm Beach County triathlon.

Ashleigh Whitton is in a coma and paralyzed from the neck down following the crash Sunday morning near Okeeheelee Park.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Race organizer tells WPTV he is 'shaken ... to the core'

Organizer 'shaken ... to the core' after cyclists hurt during triathlon

Whitton was participating in the bike portion of the Bill Bone Olympic Triathlon when deputies say a 74-year-old driver turned onto the closed course, hitting her and another cyclist.

A friend told WPTV that Whitton was airlifted to the hospital with severe spinal cord and brain injuries.

Whitton's family is raising money to help pay for her long-term care. They are also upset that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has not charged the driver.

The sheriff's office said they are currently investigating the crash as an accident.

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