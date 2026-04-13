2 triathlon cyclists hospitalized after colliding with car near Okeeheelee Park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two cyclists participating in a triathlon were hospitalized Sunday morning after colliding with a car, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle was attempting to turn into Okeeheelee Park at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Pinehurst Drive. At the time, the two bicyclists were traveling westbound on Forest Hill in the outside lane, which was closed to drivers for the event.

The 74-year-old driver did not see the bicyclists and drove in front of them, causing both bicyclists to hit the vehicle's passenger side.

One bicyclist, a woman from Minnesota, suffered serious injuries. A bicyclist from Oakland Park sustained minor injuries.