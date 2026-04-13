Race organizer 'shaken ... to the core' after cyclists hurt during Bill Bone Olympic Triathlon

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 74-year-old driver accidentally turned onto a closed section of a triathlon course in Palm Beach County on Sunday morning, hitting two bicyclists and leaving a woman in critical condition.

The crash happened during the second annual Bill Bone Olympic Triathlon at Okeeheelee Park. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the driver ignored safety measures, but will likely not face charges because deputies believe it was an accident.

Bill Bone, the race organizer and an attorney who specializes in bike law, said thousands of dollars were spent on 3,000 cones, signs, volunteers and deputies to keep the hundreds of athletes safe.

"The riskiest part of a triathlon is the bike ride," Bone told WPTV. "This injured athlete was on track for one of the best results."

The high-profile race featured hundreds of athletes, including three Olympians.

"The winner won the silver medal in Tokyo," Bone said.

"It's shaken me to the core, because I'm thinking, what can we do?" Bone said.

Marty Tice, a bicyclist, expressed frustration over the crash.

"Nuts, no excuse for it," Tice said. "It happens all the time."

Florida is consistently ranked the most dangerous state for cycling. A new study from the Bicycle Accident Lawyer's Group said more than 450 bicyclists were killed in crashes in Florida between 2023 and 2024. That is more than 100 more deaths than California, which came in second, and Texas, which came in third.

"All we have thought about for the last 24 hours is the health and the well-being of those two athletes," Bone said. "If a driver disregards rules, cones and an officer… there's nothing you can do but not put on the race."

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