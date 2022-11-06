Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach

Man, woman found shot to death inside home on Monmouth Road
An elderly man and woman are found dead on Monmouth Road near West Palm Beach in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.
Monmouth Road murder-suicide home, Nov. 6, 2022
Posted at 11:38 AM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 19:55:09-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide near West Palm Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6500 block of Monmouth Road to conduct a welfare check about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they found an elderly man and an elderly woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

Both bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of deaths.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!