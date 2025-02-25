Antisemitism summit in Palm Beach to feature Muslim speakers

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A conversation about how to combat hatred is returning to Palm Beach County for the fourth time Wednesday.

The Palm Beach Synagogue is having its Countering Antisemitism summit kicks off at 9 a.m. and will go on until 6 p.m.

We spoke with Rabbi Shneor Minsky, who’s organizing the summit. He told reporter Victor Jorges it’s the first year they invited Muslim speakers to participate in the summit.

“Especially after the war on Oct. 7, we want to show the world that there is a faction amongst the Muslim community that stands up for Israel," Minsky said, "that stands up against tyranny and stands up against extremism.”

The event brings awareness to recent antisemitism and hatred against the Jewish community.

Speakers, like content creator and activist based in United Arab Emirates, Laoy Alshareef, said it’s important to lift diverse voices.

“This represents a culture, this represents the house of Ishmael,” he said, while pointing to his clothing. “They know they have allies with people who are Arabs and Muslims who stand by the truth and by peace.”

Another speaker, Mozah Alkindi, will speak about how the Abraham Accords play a role in current global situations.

“This is a very challenging time, and if we don't speak up now, if we're not vocal about it right now, when are we going to speak up?,” said Alkindi.

According to the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington D.C., the Abraham Accords had “strong bipartisan support in the United States and praise from countries around the world” and “the UAE and Israel signed a historic normalization agreement in September 2020 that is transforming the Middle East."

“That was a new phase of the Middle East,” said Alkindi. “The UAE said that we believe in peace, and we believe not in peace itself, but the peace that is beneficial for everyone.”

We also spoke to another speaker featured in Wednesday’s summit: Amjad Taha. He’s a political strategist in UAE, and he said his home country can be a role model when it comes to coexisting in peace.

“UAE is a country of peace, prosperity, and coexistence, where 200 nations living side by side next to each other, where we have the mosque next to a church next to a synagogue,” he said. “We're trying to send the message that everywhere else that can exist and the fact that we stand with peace and prosperity all around the world."

The event is happening at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach.

Tickets are $150. You can buy tickets here.