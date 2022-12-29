Watch Now
Abandoned house catches fire on Bonanza Drive

Cause of fire under investigation
Firefighters battle an early morning fire to an abandoned home in Lake Worth.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue battles fire to abandoned home, Dec. 29, 2022
Posted at 6:52 AM, Dec 29, 2022
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An abandoned home caught fire early Thursday in the Lake Worth area.

The fire started about 4:30 a.m. at a two-story house on Bonanza Drive, just off Lyons Road.

Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they arrived to find smoke coming from the roof of the house.

The fire was under control within an hour, but firefighters remained at the scene, monitoring for any hot spots.

Firefighters said nobody was inside at the time.

Neighbors told WPTV the home had been vacant for months.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

