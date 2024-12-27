9-year-old Palm Beach County boy's lemonade, cookie stand raises $5,000 for fallen deputy's family

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We have an update about a young boy's act of kindness to help the family of a Palm Beach County fallen deputy.

WPTV told you last month about Charlie Allsup, 9, setting up a lemonade and cookie stand a few days after a fatal crash on Southern Boulevard that claimed the lives of three Palm Beach County deputies — Cpl. Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph "Butch" Waller and Deputy Ignacio "Dan" Diaz.

Charlie initially wanted to raise enough money to help the Diaz family pay tuition for his child's day care.

Allsup Family Charlie Allsup raised $5,000 for the family of Officer Dan Diaz.

The boy raised $5,000 which was enough to pay for day care tuition for the remainder of the year.

After paying off the tuition, Charlie was still receiving requests to donate.

He is now directing people to donate directly to the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Charity Fund, which helps the families of all three fallen motormen.

Charlie's family said this experience has shown him "that you can be small and still make a big difference."