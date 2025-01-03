71-year-old Palm Beach County woman hit and killed while attempting to cross Military Trail

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old woman was hit and killed while crossing a street near West Palm Beach on Thursday, deputies said.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 8:25 a.m. at the intersection of Military Trail and Orleans Court.

The crash report said a 1987 Chevy Suburban was heading southbound on Military Trail in the left lane approaching the intersection of Orleans Court.

Deputies said Elucienne Michel, 71, of Palm Beach County was attempting to cross Military Trail at the intersection.

While crossing the southbound lanes, Michel entered the Chevy's path and was hit by the vehicle.

Michel was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report says no charges are pending in the case.