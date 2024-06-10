Watch Now
5-year-old girl on scooter hit and killed in Palm Beach County neighborhood

Parked truck, trailer obstructed driver's view, according to sheriff's office report
A 5-year-old girl was hit and killed by a pickup truck on June 9, 2024, at 2767 S. Military Trail east of Greenacres.
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jun 10, 2024

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl riding a scooter in a residential neighborhood died Sunday after deputies said she was hit by a pickup truck.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the Rainbow Mobile Home Colony on S. Military Trail at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The little girl was rushed to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Investigators said the child was unattended while riding her non-motorized scooter near a curve on the road when the driver of a Ford F-150 truck hit her.

The driver's view was obstructed by a parked truck and trailer, according to an incident report, preventing the driver from seeing the child.

The sheriff's office said no charges have been filed but the incident is still under investigation.

The child's name has not been released citing Marsy's Law.

